Tokyo's cherry blossom season kicked off Monday, five days earlier than last year, as the Meteorological Agency declared a cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine had bloomed.

The Somei-Yoshino variety, known for its pale pink blossoms, serves as the official indicator for the agency's announcement. Data is gathered from 58 preselected trees nationwide, with Tokyo's declaration hinging on a single specimen at the shrine in Chiyoda Ward.

At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, the agency announced the famous tree was officially in bloom.

The agency designates a tree as having blossomed once five or six flowers have opened on its branches. Full bloom is declared when about 80% of the tree's flowers have opened.

Warm weather over the last week is believed to have spurred the blooming, according to the Japan Weather Association. Peak viewing time is predicted to be in about a week — potentially sooner if the warm conditions persist.

On Sunday, the agency declared Somei-Yoshino trees in Kochi and Kumamoto prefectures had also started blooming.

Kochi matched last year's date, while Kumamoto's blooms came three days earlier. Compared with average years, both cities bloomed just one day later than usual.