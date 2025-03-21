An anticipatory hush falls over the thousands gathered at Makuhari Messe on March 8 for a concert. Momentarily, they’ll learn which animated performer will be the first to entertain them for the next three hours. A red triangle briefly materializes on stage, triggering a quick wave of recognition that breaks the silence before Omaru Polka pops up to excited screams.

She rips into an original song, shouting a relentless stream of “po po po po po po po” against a hyperactive video game soundtrack. The crowd, waving glow sticks set to Polka’s trademark red, chants along.

For the next three hours, the venue fills with what some are betting is the future of entertainment, and it comes courtesy of Hololive (stylized in lowercase), an industry-leading talent agency operated by tech company Cover, which manages virtual YouTubers, better known as VTubers. Polka’s performance kicks off one of three sold-out shows surrounding Hololive Super Expo, a multiday event celebrating VTuber culture. Here, online personalities represented by anime-style avatars sing and chat with the thousands of fans who are physically present, with many more joining online.