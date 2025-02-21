Millennial rockers Vampire Weekend, funk outfit Vulfpeck and electronic act Fred Again.. are set to headline this summer’s Fuji Rock Festival, according to an official announcement released Friday.

The nation’s premier summer music festival showcasing international acts in Japan, Fuji Rock will be held from July 25 to 27 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture.

Unlike previous years, where only headliners and a trickle of acts were revealed, this year’s announcement featured a whopping 60 artists, ranging from overseas bands to domestic singer-songwriters. Other notable acts on the roster include Four Tet, Haim and Barry Can’t Swim.