When freelance journalist Shiori Ito won her lawsuit against prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi in a rape case in 2019, it seemed like one of Japan’s most high-profile #MeToo cases had come to an end.

Yet five years later, debates surrounding Ito, now 35, have resurfaced, this time regarding her internationally acclaimed documentary “Black Box Diaries.”

The documentary, based on her memoir, is a first-person feature that captures her experience following the rape incident and how society responded to her revelation, including the reluctance by authorities to take action.