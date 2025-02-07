Japan’s bestselling books often converge around practical life advice: Mental math tricks for kids, tips on how to sound smart and personal finance hacks have all been top sellers in recent years. Wider pop culture trends break through, too: In 2020, Japan’s top five bestselling books were all related to either the gory smash-hit manga “Demon Slayer” or cozy escapist video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A new mania now has the country’s readers rapt: A set of odd books, somewhere between mystery and horror, between manga and novels, by the even odder writer known as “Uketsu.”