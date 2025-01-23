Transgender cartel musical "Emilia Perez" topped this year's Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set musical, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language movie.

It was followed by epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist," and show-stopping musical adaptation "Wicked," which each picked up 10 nominations. Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and Vatican thriller "Conclave" bagged eight nods apiece.

Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles — the U.S. entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards — was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.