In 1980, a TV adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel “Shogun” wowed viewers overseas. The story of an English sailor navigating political machinations in feudal Japan sparked a fascination for all things related to the country.

Forty years later, a new adaptation of the same story once again spurred significant interest in Japan. The latest iteration of “Shogun,” created by American channel FX and made by a joint American-Japanese team, won over viewers around the world with its tale of cross-cultural intrigue after premiering in February. The series scored rave reviews and strong ratings before going on to clean up at the Emmy Awards, including becoming the first non-English-language winner for best drama. “It was an East-meets-West dream project,” said Hiroyuki Sanada in his acceptance speech for the lead actor in a drama series award.

The show’s success was the pinnacle of a year in which Japanese television, bolstered by support from streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, revealed new creative ambitions both at home and abroad. The triumph of “Shogun” at the Emmys offered a moment akin to the South Korean film “Parasite” winning the Oscar for best picture in 2020. It was a significant achievement for everyone involved in the project, but it also served as an exclamation point for an industry that had already been creating great work.