Nobuyo Oyama, best known for voicing the title character of "Doraemon," one of Japan’s most popular anime series, died from natural causes on Sept. 29 at age 90, media reports said Friday.

From the show's debut in 1979 until 2005, Oyama voiced the nation's beloved blue cat-robot in her own inimitable way.

The "Doraemon" anime series has been watched by millions in Japan and around the world and has been translated into 55 languages, while the original manga has been translated into 12 languages and released in 17 countries.