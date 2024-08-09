Lim Young-woong may not have as many fans as BTS, but the trot singer is rivaling the global superstars, showing there's more to South Korean music than K-pop with his billions of streams and a sold-out stadium tour.

Once dismissed and widely ridiculed as music for pensioners, trot blends traditional Korean music with elements of Western jazz, swing and Japanese enka.

But 33-year-old Lim is one of a fresh crop of younger artists breathing new life into the genre, with its melodramatic ballads and upbeat tunes finding massive audiences in the South, helped by a wave of reality television shows.