Tarako, who lent her husky voice to the main character of the long-running anime series "Chibi Maruko-chan," has died, her agency said Saturday. She was 63.

Tarako, whose real name was not made public, died Monday of undisclosed causes. She had been battling illness since the start of the year while continuing to work, according to the agency and Fuji Television Network, which added it will air her last episode on March 24.

She performed the role of Maruko for 34 years after being selected in an audition by the late Momoko Sakura, creator of the manga on which the TV series was based that began to air in 1990.

TARAKO | JIJI

Before her signature work as Maruko, the Gunma Prefecture native also voiced characters in anime series such as "Mezon Ikkoku" and "Urusei Yatsura" in the 1980s.

Tarako was also a singer-songwriter, actor and narrator for TV programs.