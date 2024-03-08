Megan Thee Stallion strolled up to the microphone, holding an envelope and dazzling in a black and white dress that referenced the character Bruno Bucciarati from the anime “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.” The orchestra playing her up paused. The American rapper, who frequently shares her love of anime with fans and cosplays as various characters, looked giddy.

“I’m so excited,” she said, letting out a laugh before running through a boilerplate awards ceremony speech, celebrating everyone in attendance at the main banquet hall in the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo.

“Now, it is my honor to present ... anime of the year!”