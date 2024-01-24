An animated fantasy film directed by renowned artist Hayao Miyazaki and the latest Godzilla movie were among the Japanese films nominated for U.S. Academy awards on Tuesday.

Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" took the prize for best animated feature at the U.S. Golden Globes earlier this month. The 83-year-old anime giant won an Oscar for "Spirited Away" in 2003.

His nomination for this year's Oscar in the animated feature category puts his latest work up against four other contenders, including Walt Disney's "Elemental."