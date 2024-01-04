Non-Japanese directors who film Japanese subjects don’t always get them right — or even try. A prime example is Rob Marshall’s 2005 period drama, “Memoirs of a Geisha,” whose exoticized version of geisha culture was roundly bashed in Japan.

And then there is Wim Wenders’ Zen-like “Perfect Days,” which was selected as Japan’s best international feature nominee for this year’s Academy Awards, a first for a non-native, non-resident filmmaker. Also, star Koji Yakusho was awarded the best actor prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Wenders has long been passionate about Japanese cinema, as evidenced in his 1985 documentary, “Tokyo-Ga,” about master director Yasujiro Ozu. But for all its Ozu-esque touches, such as shots of two characters moving in tandem, “Perfect Days” expresses its maker’s artistic identity and outsider’s perspective to — pardon the wordplay — perfection.