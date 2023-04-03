Ryuichi Sakamoto, an award-winning composer and member of pioneering electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died. He was 71 years old.
Japanese publication Sponichi reported late Sunday that it had learned of Sakamoto’s death on March 28, and the artist’s official Twitter account confirmed the news.
Sakamoto announced in June of last year that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and rectal cancer in 2021.
