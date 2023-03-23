  • Actor Hanako Footman rehearses Tomoko Kotaka’s play 'Not Yet Midnight' at the Royal Court Theatre in Sloane Square, London.  | COURTESY OF THEODORA NDLOVU / KYODO
    Actor Hanako Footman rehearses Tomoko Kotaka’s play “Not Yet Midnight” at the Royal Court Theatre in Sloane Square, London.  | COURTESY OF THEODORA NDLOVU / KYODO
  • SHARE

Plays by three women from Japan were performed in London in January in an initiative to introduce overseas audiences to some of the country’s best up-and-coming dramatists.

While Japan may be better known to foreign theatergoers for its kabuki dramas than its contemporary plays, the British and Japanese theater companies behind the initiative hoped to nurture the talent of 14 young Japanese playwrights, with each writer having their work translated into English for potential performance on the London stage.

In the first fruit of the collaboration between the Royal Court Theatre and New National Theatre, Tokyo, the translated plays by three of these writers — Saori Chiba, Shoko Matsumura and Tomoko Kotaka — were performed on three consecutive nights in late January.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW