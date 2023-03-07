The Japanese reality TV series “Terrace House” (2012-20) was a global sleeper hit that served as a launching pad for a bevy of young talent. Though many of her castmates already had clear ambitions outside of reality TV during their time on the show, Chikako Fukuyama didn’t come to realize her dream until after she said farewell to “Terrace House: Aloha State.”

Best known for her time as a housemate on the 2016-17 edition of the series, Fukuyama, 34, is now trying to make a name for herself in the acting world. Since moving to Los Angeles five years ago, she has appeared in various independent and short films. Her big break, though, came when she was offered a role in Ron Yuan’s “Blade of the 47 Ronin.”

The film, which was released abroad as a Netflix original last year and will be available in Japan on Bluray and DVD from March 8, is a sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves-led fantasy action flick “47 Ronin,” a fictionalized account of the masterless samurai who avenged their slain leader by confronting his rival in the early 18th century. Set in a cyberpunk version of present-day Budapest, “Blade of the 47 Ronin” features an all-Asian cast, with Anna Akana in the lead as a woman who is caught in the middle of a clan war over the control of the Witch Blade, an ancient magical weapon. Fukuyama plays a supporting role as one of the onna bugeisha (female warriors) clan, led by Onami (Teresa Ting).