Poet Rin Ishigaki may not have been as prolific as some of her contemporaries such as Makoto Ooka and Shuntaro Tanikawa, but she occupies a unique space in Japanese poetry with her affinity for elevating the familiar and her pragmatic take on the human condition.
As one of Japan’s most popular modern poets, Ishigaki published four volumes of poetry in her lifetime, along with two edited anthologies and three collections of personal essays. “This Overflowing Light: Selected Poems,” translated into English by Janine Beichman, is a recent and welcome addition to the poet’s body of work.
Translated by Janine Beichman.
120 pages
ISOBAR PRESS, Poetry.
