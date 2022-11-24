We’re nearly three years into the pandemic and yet there have been few films in Japan, or elsewhere for that matter, themed on this global contagion. This stands in contrast to the on-screen treatment of the Great East Japan Earthquake, a tragedy that inspired dozens of domestic films. The reason is something of a mystery, though one factor is doubtless visual: Actors talking through masks are not exactly cinematic.

So Mayu Nakamura’s “She Is Me, I Am Her,” a four-part omnibus film that makes the isolation and loneliness of the pandemic its central theme, is an outlier, and a welcome one at that.