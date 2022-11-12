  • The entire cast in the Royal Shakespeare Company's staging of 'My Neighbour Totoro,' which is based on Hayao Miyazaki's 1988 Japanese animation, is made up of British East and Southeast Asian actors. | © 1988 STUDIO GHIBLI
    The entire cast in the Royal Shakespeare Company's staging of "My Neighbour Totoro," which is based on Hayao Miyazaki's 1988 Japanese animation, is made up of British East and Southeast Asian actors. | © 1988 STUDIO GHIBLI
  • SHARE

London – Actors of East and Southeast Asian heritage have long remained in the shadows of British performing arts, competing for stereotypical or often token roles with few opportunities to grab the limelight.

So when “My Neighbour Totoro,” a new play produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 Japanese animation, came along with an entire cast comprising British East and Southeast Asian (BESEA) actors, it felt like a milestone had been achieved, members of the play’s creative team say in an interview.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW