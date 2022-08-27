Spending the weekend of Aug. 20 in Chiba for the Summer Sonic music festival felt blissful. In person, the event was a perfect pairing of overseas artists excited to perform in Japan and local fans ready to let loose after the past two years.
My mood changed quickly, though, when I let my eyes drift toward my smartphone. By noon Sunday, two controversies from the prior day were gaining traction on Twitter, serving as a reminder of how online discourse can take shape even when commenters are nowhere near the real-life scene.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.