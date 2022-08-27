  • Netizens criticized Japanese metal band Maximum The Hormone for supposedly making fun of overseas acts, specifically Rina Sawayama and The Linda Lindas, during their set at Summer Sonic last weekend. | © SUMMER SONIC ALL COPYRIGHTS RESERVED.
    Netizens criticized Japanese metal band Maximum The Hormone for supposedly making fun of overseas acts, specifically Rina Sawayama and The Linda Lindas, during their set at Summer Sonic last weekend. | © SUMMER SONIC ALL COPYRIGHTS RESERVED.
  • SHARE

Spending the weekend of Aug. 20 in Chiba for the Summer Sonic music festival felt blissful. In person, the event was a perfect pairing of overseas artists excited to perform in Japan and local fans ready to let loose after the past two years.

My mood changed quickly, though, when I let my eyes drift toward my smartphone. By noon Sunday, two controversies from the prior day were gaining traction on Twitter, serving as a reminder of how online discourse can take shape even when commenters are nowhere near the real-life scene.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,