    The “Intro to Standup” workshops at the Tokyo Comedy Bar are a great place to build confidence because there's no pressure to be funny right off the bat — everyone there is a beginner. | PHOEBE AMOROSO
“Don’t mention it’s your first time and don’t mention you’re nervous. And whatever you do, don’t make a joke comparing this to your first time having sex — I’ve heard it a million times before.”

Comedian B.J. Fox reels off his advice and I nod as I eagerly jot it down. I wish I could chalk up my enthusiasm to pure journalistic rigor but, in fact, I’m interviewing Fox just half an hour before I subject myself to an open mic — my very first.

