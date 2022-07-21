  • Junko Takase (right), winner of the Akutagawa Prize, and Misumi Kubo, winner of the Naoki Prize, hold up their award-winning works at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Junko Takase (right), winner of the Akutagawa Prize, and Misumi Kubo, winner of the Naoki Prize, hold up their award-winning works at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

The winners of Japan’s prestigious Akutagawa and Naoki literary prizes were revealed Wednesday, with female writers scooping up the honors for respective works that explored themes of food and working relationships, and expectations for new encounters after emotional trauma.

Junko Takase’s short novel “Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasuyoni,” (To become able to eat delicious food) won the Akutagawa Prize for up-and-coming authors, which this year had a shortlist of five female writers for the first time in its history, which dates back to 1935.

