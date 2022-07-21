The winners of Japan’s prestigious Akutagawa and Naoki literary prizes were revealed Wednesday, with female writers scooping up the honors for respective works that explored themes of food and working relationships, and expectations for new encounters after emotional trauma.
Junko Takase’s short novel “Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasuyoni,” (To become able to eat delicious food) won the Akutagawa Prize for up-and-coming authors, which this year had a shortlist of five female writers for the first time in its history, which dates back to 1935.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.