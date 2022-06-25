It’s still too early in the season to definitively say what the song of summer 2022 will be. In Japan, though, a surprise contender has emerged — a nearly decade-old tune going bonkers online thanks to a silly dance.

Much of the credit goes to Nippon Professional Baseball’s Nippon Ham Fighters. The Sapporo-based ball club introduced a new between-innings segment to games several weeks into the current season. Mascots Frep the Fox and Polly Polaris (a squirrel) join the team’s Fighter’s Girls dance troupe for what has become known as the kitsune (fox) dance. They do a simple but fun boogie over the bleating sound of Norwegian duo Ylvis’ chart-topping 2013 hit “The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?).”