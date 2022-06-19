Back in 2014, Osaka musician 7FO (pronounced “nana-eff-oh”), who doesn’t disclose his real name for privacy reasons, likely didn’t think that the music he was making for an art exhibition that year would see a public release in 2022. But that’s where Berlin label Metron Records comes in.
It’s not the first re-release that the boutique label has offered up, having tracked down pianist (and now chocolatiere) Yumiko Morioka to provide a new home in 2020 for her first and only album, “Resonance,” which was released back in 1987. Nor is it their first 7FO release; the label began with his “Moment (Selected Works 2012-2017)” in 2018, and for the label’s 10th album, he has appeared again. This time it’s “Music for Himitsu.”
