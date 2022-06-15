  • Members of the K-Pop band BTS speak out against anti-Asian hate crimes during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on May 31. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Seoul – K-pop megastars BTS told fans they were taking a break from the supergroup to focus on their solo careers, citing exhaustion and the pressures of stratospheric success in an emotional video appearance.

But the Grammy-nominated septet’s label HYBE pushed back on Wednesday as their share price went into freefall, saying that the pop juggernaut would still be working together.

