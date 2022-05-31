  • Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo performs on top of Tokyo Skytree on the 10th anniversary of its opening, on May 22. | KYODO
    Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo performs on top of Tokyo Skytree on the 10th anniversary of its opening, on May 22. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will assume his family’s prestigious and centuries-old stage name of Danjuro in November, following a two-year delay due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Shochiku Co., a producer of Kabuki performances, said Tuesday.

Ebizo, a prominent figure in the Kabuki world who is also known for his work on television and in movies, will now be called Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen. The 44-year-old said in a statement that he bears the “heavy responsibility” of taking on such a “big name” in Kabuki.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,