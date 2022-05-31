Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will assume his family’s prestigious and centuries-old stage name of Danjuro in November, following a two-year delay due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Shochiku Co., a producer of Kabuki performances, said Tuesday.

Ebizo, a prominent figure in the Kabuki world who is also known for his work on television and in movies, will now be called Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen. The 44-year-old said in a statement that he bears the “heavy responsibility” of taking on such a “big name” in Kabuki.