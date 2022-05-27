Cannes, France – Acclaimed Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda, in competition for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, says he felt pressure to succeed because his all-star South Korean cast probably made him the envy of Korean directors.
After winning the Palme d’Or in 2018 for “Shoplifters,” Kore-eda is back in Cannes with “Broker” — a film about the controversial practice of leaving unwanted babies in “drop boxes.”
