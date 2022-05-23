  • DRUMMER YOSHIKAZU FUJIMOTO OF KODO PERFORMS WITH HIS BACK TO THE AUDIENCE.
  • Kodo drummer Yoshikazu Fujimoto says 'taiko' has the power to unify communities with messages of compassion. | AFP-JIJI
  • A craftsperson works on the renovation of a drum at the Miyamoto Unosuke workshop in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI
  • Hana Ogawa warms up before a performance with the Kodo drum troupe. | AFP-JIJI
Sado Island, Niigata Pref. – In a hall on Sado Island, 71-year-old Yoshikazu Fujimoto strikes the imposing drum mounted before him, producing a boom so powerful that it reverberates through the floorboards.

Fujimoto is a veteran performer of Japanese taiko drumming, a musical form with roots in religious rituals, traditional theater and the joyous abandon of matsuri (festivals).

