    Members of the band Kalush Orchestra pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Turin, Italy – Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting spirits in the embattled nation fighting off a Russian invasion that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people.

Riding a huge wave of public support, Kalush Orchestra beat 24 competitors in the finale of the world’s biggest live music event with “Stefania,” a rap lullaby combining Ukrainian folk and modern hip-hop rhythms.

