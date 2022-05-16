  • A person stands in front of artist Takashi Murakami’s NFT project titled 'Murakami Flowers' during a press preview for 'An Arrow Through History' at Gagosian’s New York galleries. This will be Murakami's first exhibition at Gagosian in New York since 2014. | AFP-JIJI
  • A person stands in front of artist Takashi Murakami’s '108 Earthly Temptations, 2021–22' during a press preview for 'An Arrow Through History' at Gagosian’s New York galleries. | AFP-JIJI
  • A person stands in front of artist Takashi Murakami’s 'Avatar HIROPON Style, 2022' during a press preview for 'An Arrow Through History' at Gagosian’s New York galleries. | AFP-JIJI
  • A person stands in front of artist Takashi Murakami’s '#1 Murakami Arhat, 2022' during a press preview for 'An Arrow Through History' at Gagosian’s New York galleries. | AFP-JIJI
  • Gabriella Chu stands in front of artist Takashi Murakami’s 'CLONE X × TAKASHI MURAKAMI #2 Lonesome Cowboy, 2022' during a press preview for 'An Arrow Through History' at Gagosian’s New York galleries. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Takashi Murakami is known for blending pop art and Asian fine arts but, for his latest exhibition in New York, he is moving into the metaverse.

At the show “An Arrow Through History,” which opened this week at Manhattan’s Gagosian Gallery, Murakami builds bridges from traditional fine arts to Japanese pop art to buzzy NFTs — the digital tokens that represent original artwork.

