A Japanese photographer has won a domestic award for a photo book recording everyday life in Tokyo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ari Hatsuzawa, 48, won the 30th Tadahiko Hayashi Award for his book “Tokyo 2020, 2021,” which he said “became a self-portrait of Tokyo after two years of going back and forth.”

“I hope this becomes a record that will be looked back on in 10 to 20 years,” he said of his photos, which showed the Japanese capital at a time when many people stayed home and avoided going out.

The book contains 168 photos, including those of cherry blossom tree-lined streets devoid of people, playground equipment that children were prohibited from using and scenes from last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games at which spectators were banned.

Hatsuzawa, who grew up in Tokyo, has previously photographed North Korea, Okinawa Prefecture, where the presence of U.S. military bases is a major social issue, and regions struck by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“(After experiences of shooting different locations) I felt compelled to take photos of Tokyo, where political power is concentrated,” he said.

He was starting to take pictures of the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, initially scheduled for 2020, when the pandemic struck.

Hatsuzawa’s photos captured the city, changing due to the pandemic, and its people, who were unchanged by it.

In one picture, children play on a see-saw with tape reading “Do Not Enter” on it. In another shot, a foreign worker at a convenience store places stickers of footprints on the floor to signal where shoppers should line up.

“I thought that the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo, which left many things to the autonomy of citizens, unlike in other countries, would result in unique movements of people,” he said. “I saw drops of everyday life spilling over.”

Despite the criticism and demands not to go out he faced whenever he posted photos on Facebook, Hatsuzawa said he had never questioned his decision to take to the streets.

“I took photos while keeping in mind how it would look in a few years or a decade, not in the immediate future,” he said.

A photo exhibit celebrating Hatsuzawa’s award will be held in Tokyo and Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, in May and June.

The award was established to celebrate the achievements of Tadahiko Hayashi, one of Japan’s leading photographers of the post-World War II era.