Award-winning Japanese film director Shinji Aoyama died of cervical esophageal cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Monday. He was 57.
Aoyama’s film “Eureka,” which features survivors of a bus hijacking, won the International Federation of Film Critics prize at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival.
His 2007 film “Sad Vacation,” a sequel to “Eureka,” was presented at the Venice International Film Festival.
In Japan, Aoyama also drew attention as a writer, with his novelization of “Eureka” awarded the Yukio Mishima prize.
His recent works include the 2013 film “Tomogui” (“Backwater”), based on a novel written by Akutagawa Prize winner Shinya Tanaka, and the 2020 title “Sora ni Sumu” (“Living in the Sky”), his first full-length film in seven years.
According to his management office, Aoyama was diagnosed with the disease last year. He was admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened.
