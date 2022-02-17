Back in mid-2020, directors like Shinichiro Ueda, Shinji Higuchi and Shunji Iwai made shorts on the theme of isolation spurred by a dangerous virus. I thought they might be the first in a spate of pandemic-themed films.

Iwai later expanded his web series “The 12 Day Tale of the Monster that Died in 8” into a feature of the same title, but other filmmakers have been slow to follow suit. Two years after people in Japan started masking up to thwart the novel coronavirus, most new films here still feature maskless main characters who have apparently never heard of COVID-19.

One exception is “Ribbon,” an impactful, imaginative first feature directed and scripted by actor Rena Nonen, who goes by the stage name Non. Inspired by an interview with an art college graduate, who said that a piece she had spent a year making now felt like trash because she could no longer exhibit it due to a lockdown, the film seethes with the frustration and anger felt by the protagonist and those around her. And, yes, they wear masks when need be.

Ribbon Rating







3.5 out of 5 Run Time 115 mins. Language Japanese Opens Feb. 25

This may surprise those who know Non from her breakout role as the sweet, wide-eyed protagonist of the hit 2013 NHK series “Amachan.” But as she proved in Akiko Ohku’s 2020 comedy “Hold Me Back,” she can also deliver a convincing meltdown. She brings a fiery rage to her scenes in “Ribbon,” though her character is more than the sum of her grievances.

The film centers on Itsuka (Non), whom we first see lugging her artwork and supplies home from her college, now shuttered due to the pandemic. This and other early scenes are played for laughs, though it soon becomes obvious that Itsuka has little to be happy about. Despite attempts by her well-meaning (and somewhat wacky) parents to cheer her up and straighten her out, she feels alone and adrift, a mental state symbolized by digitally animated ribbons that pierce like arrows or swirl around her like disorganized thoughts.

On a visit to a nearby park, Itsuka notices a young man (Daichi Watanabe) sitting on a bench and staring at her. Since he is masked (as is she), she can’t be sure of his intentions and beats a hasty retreat. But something — perhaps a memory from her pre-pandemic life — keeps drawing her back to the park and the guy.

One day her friend Hirai (Rio Yamashita) arrives at Itsuka’s apartment with news that she has been expelled — she had snuck into the art college to paint and was caught — and Itsuka becomes enraged on her behalf. Then she gets a call from her post-graduation employer saying that they are canceling her job offer. Furious, she tosses a painting she has long been working on.

Though rambling in structure, the film coalesces around a theme: how to find motivation and purpose when an unseen enemy seems intent on robbing you of both. And the ribbons, both real and digital, not only add color, but also serve as apt metaphors without being overly obvious.

As director and actor, Non pleases her fans with her trademark klutzy charm while getting at the heart of this era’s malaise among the young. True, they fare better with the virus than most oldsters (and, thankfully, no one in the film gets deathly ill), but they often face bigger disruptions to their aspirations and careers. “Ribbon” — and its climatic riot of ribbons — are feel-good hope generators for them and all of us.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.