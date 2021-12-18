Japanese comedienne Naomi Watanabe tested positive for coronavirus in New York but is on her way to recovery, her management office said Saturday.
Watanabe, known for her impressions of singer Beyonce, felt a mild fever after work and was confirmed to be infected along with her manager, according to Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Co.
The 34-year-old New York-based social media celebrity is now under quarantine at home, the company said.
