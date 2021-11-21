Japanese costume designer Emi Wada, known for her Academy Award-winning work on a film by renowned director Akira Kurosawa, died on Nov. 13, her family said. She was 84.

A native of Kyoto, Wada began working on theatrical costumes when she was still a student at the Kyoto City University of Arts.

She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design in 1986 for her work on Kurosawa’s film “Ran” (“Chaos”) about a medieval warlord. Wada made the film’s costumes by weaving yarn she dyed herself to reflect the style of the story’s time period.

She worked internationally, designing costumes not only for movies but for theater plays and operas.

The cause and location of her death were not disclosed.