Japanese actor Kunie Tanaka, known for his appearances in the 1962 film “Sanjuro” directed by Akira Kurosawa and a long-running TV drama series, died on March 24 at 88, his family said.
Tanaka was almost a fixture of Japanese households playing an awkward but loving father in a 20-year-long TV drama “Kita no kuni kara” (From the Northern Country) that started in 1981.
He won a Japan Academy Film Prize in 1994 as best supporting male actor in the film “Gakko” (A Class to Remember).
Tanaka received a medal of honor in 1999 for a distinguished performance in art and an autumn decoration in 2006 for notable contributions to the field of art.
The native of Gifu Prefecture was a junior high teacher before he started his acting career.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.