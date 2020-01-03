NHK's "Kohaku" song festival on New Year's Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday. | KYODO

Entertainment News

NHK's annual 'Kohaku' music show sees ratings fall to record low

Kyodo

NHK’s “Kohaku” song festival on New Year’s Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low despite special appearances by stars including comedian Takeshi Kitano and American rock band Kiss, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday.

The average rating for the annual show’s second part was 37.3 percent in Tokyo and other parts of the Kanto region, down from 41.5 percent the previous year, according to Video Research Ltd.

The public broadcaster’s “Kohaku Uta Gassen” show, literally “Red and White Song Battle,” has been split into two parts since 1989, and the rating for the second part, including the finale, is considered the primary barometer of its popularity.

The show’s previous low rating was 39.2 percent in 2015. This year’s viewership was also lower than at any time before the show was split into two parts, according to the TV audience research company.

In its heyday in the 1980s, the music show featuring popular singers logged huge ratings, peaking at 81.4 percent in 1963.

The show started in 1951 as a New Year’s radio program and two years later moved to television. A red group of female singers and white group of male singers battle it out, with judges and the audience voting to decide which group performed better.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

This image released by Sony Pictures shows writer-director Greta Gerwig (left) and actress Meryl Streep on the set of "Little Women." Women directed 12 of 2019's top 100-grossing films in 2019, according to a study released Thursday by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Female filmmakers.
Study finds 2019 was a 'banner year' for female filmmakers
Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Melina Matsoukas and Greta Gerwig led Hollywood to a record year for women in the director's chair. In 2019, women directed more of the most popular movies than any year...
Letters between poet T.S. Eliot and longtime confidante Emily Hale are displayed in Princeton, New Jersey, in October. Thursday marks the first day that students, researchers and scholars can go to the Ivy League school in New Jersey to see these letters that many are saying may reveal more intimate details about Eliot's life and work.
T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years
After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week, and scholars hope they wi...
U.S. singer Mariah Carey participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on Dec. 17. Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.
Mariah Carey first to score #1 hit in four different decades
Pop diva Mariah Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

NHK's "Kohaku" song festival on New Year's Eve saw its viewer share fall to a record low, a survey by a TV research firm showed Thursday. | KYODO

, , ,