Monty Python collaborator and Rutles singer Neil Innes attends the screening of "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" at the BFI in London in 2011. Innes has died at the age of 75, his agent confirmed on Monday. | IAN WEST / PA / VIA AP

Entertainment News

Monty Python star Neil Innes dies aged 75

AP

LONDON – Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian and musician died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said.

Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band.

A statement released on behalf of his family Monday said: “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29, 2019.

“We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all,” the statement said. “He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.”

Innes wrote songs for the popular film “Monty Python And The Holy Grail,” appeared in Monty Python’s “Life of Brian” and toured the U.K. and Canada with the group.

He was also a member of the band The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band, later renamed the Bonzo Dog Band, whose song “I’m The Urban Spaceman” won him an Ivor Novello award.

Colleagues have been paying tributes to Innes on Twitter, including the prominent British actor Mark Gatiss, who fondly wrote “Sweet dreams, sweet idiot.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 17.
'Skywalker' rises again as 'Little Women' proves big at box office
"Star Wars" was still rising in the last weekend of the year, while "Little Women" broke big at the box office. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in $72 million over the weekend to rema...
Olivia Newton-John in 2017
Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen on U.K. New Year's Honors List
Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen all received high honors from the British government Friday. "Grease" star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalen...
German singer and conductor Peter Schreier speaks after he was awarded the Mendelssohn prize in Leipzig, eastern Germany, in 2011. Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors of the 20th century, died Tuesday at the age of 84 after a long illness, his secretary said.
Famed German opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier dies at 84
Opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier, who won fame at the Salzburg festival and Milan's La Scala, has died in Dresden, Germany. He was 84. The dpa news agency reported Thursday that he died...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Monty Python collaborator and Rutles singer Neil Innes attends the screening of "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" at the BFI in London in 2011. Innes has died at the age of 75, his agent confirmed on Monday. | IAN WEST / PA / VIA AP

, , , ,