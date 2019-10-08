Main visual for "Wow, See You in the Next Life."

'Haji Oh: Memories in Weaving'

KURUMAYA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 12-Dec. 15

Haji Oh works with textiles and fiber arts, focusing on weaving, dyeing, tying and stitching techniques to create installations. Primarily following the concept of “unravelling memories and re-weaving them,” her pieces explore untold histories and stories of women and other individuals who have had an influence on her life.

As Oh’s first solo show in Japan, this exhibition traces her oeuvre, from her early photographic works of traditional Korean clothing, inspired by her Korean roots, to her recent project, “Grand-mother Island,” installations of hand woven, dyed and bleached textiles that underline the concept of “postmemory” and the reconstruction of memories.

Kurumaya Museum of Art; 3-10-34 Otome, Oyama, Tochigi. Mamada Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥400. Closed Mon., every fourth Fri., Oct. 15, 23. 0285-41-0968; www.city.oyama.tochigi.jp/site/kurumayamuseum

