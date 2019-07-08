Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto acknowledges the audience during his presentation at the Teatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro in 2008. Gilberto, the legendary Brazilian musician and songwriter who was a pioneer of the lilting, melodious music known as bossa nova, has died, his son, Joao Marcelo, announced Saturday on Facebook. He was 88. | AFP-JIJI

Brazilians mourn death of bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto, 88

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians — most of them at least — are mourning the loss of Joao Gilberto, one of the inventors of bossa nova music, which gained worldwide popularity in the 1960s.

Gilberto passed away in his home in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. He was 88.

Fellow artist Caetano Veloso tweeted that “Gilberto was the greatest artist my soul ever encountered,”

Meanwhile, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is under fire for what many are calling a lackluster response to the death.

Bolsonaro told reporters that Gilberto was “a known person. Condolences to the family, OK?”

Former President Dilma Rousseff said: “It’s a shame that this genius has left us the exact moment when Brazil is going through an institutional eclipse, dragging us all into an era of darkness.”

