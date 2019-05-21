'Retrospective of Munakata Shiko: Woodcut Prints'

May 25-July 7

Born in Aomori, Shiko Munakata (1903-1975) is internationally celebrated as a 20th-century master of Japanese woodcut prints, having won several awards, including first prize at the 1955 Sao Paulo Biennial and the Grand Prix at the 1956 Venice Biennale.

Munakata moved to Tokyo at the age of 21 with hopes of becoming an oil painter, but later shifted his focus to woodcut prints. He described his works, which often feature motifs from traditional Aomori culture and references to historical poetry, as “paintings that emerged from inside wood plates.”

This exhibition draws from works housed at the Munakata Shiko Memorial Museum of Art and includes the artist’s acclaimed series “Two Bodhisattvas and Ten Great Disciples of Buddha” (1939).

Fuchu Art Museum; 1-3 Sengen-cho, Fuchu, Tokyo. Higashi-Fuchu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥700. Closed Mon. 042-336-3371; www.city.fuchu.tokyo.jp/art



