High-profile talent agency Johnny & Associates creates first virtual idols

Major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. announced Tuesday that it is creating its first virtual idols in collaboration with video streaming service Showroom.

The virtual idols — all-singing, all-dancing digital performers — will be able to interact with fans during videos that started to be streamed live every day from Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Joichiro Fujiwara and Kazuya Ohashi, members of the Kansai Johnny’s Jr. sub-unit Naniwa Danshi, will be the voices of virtual idols Asuka Kaido and Kanata Ichigoya, respectively.

Yuji Maeda, president of Showroom, said, “We want to introduce the characters to the world, not just Japan.”