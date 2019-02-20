Entertainment News

High-profile talent agency Johnny & Associates creates first virtual idols

Kyodo

Major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. announced Tuesday that it is creating its first virtual idols in collaboration with video streaming service Showroom.

The virtual idols — all-singing, all-dancing digital performers — will be able to interact with fans during videos that started to be streamed live every day from Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

Joichiro Fujiwara and Kazuya Ohashi, members of the Kansai Johnny’s Jr. sub-unit Naniwa Danshi, will be the voices of virtual idols Asuka Kaido and Kanata Ichigoya, respectively.

Yuji Maeda, president of Showroom, said, “We want to introduce the characters to the world, not just Japan.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Recording artist R. Kelly performs at The 56th Annual Grammy Awards Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2014.
Star R. Kelly charged with sex crimes
R&B star R. Kelly was taken into custody by Chicago police Friday night after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims — at least three ...
Members of the Monkees (from left) Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz pose with their Emmy award for best comedy series at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 1967. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol fame in 1965 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band, died Thursday of complications related to cancer, according to his son, Ivan Iannoli. He was 77.
Folk musician Peter Tork of Monkees fame dies at 77
Peter Tork, the offbeat folk artist who found fame with 1960s pop band the Monkees, has died, his team announced Thursday. He was 77 years old. "It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we...
This Thursday photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jussie Smollett. Police say the "Empire" actor turned himself in early Thursday to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck.
Chicago police: 'Empire' actor staged racist attack to 'promote his career'
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged a racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career, Chicago's police superintendent said Thursday. Befo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuji Maeda (right), president of video streaming service Showroom, shows off virtual idols that have been produced with major entertainment agency Johnny & Associates Inc. in the Roppongi district of Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

,