/ |

There’s a story for every taste in ‘Speculative Japan 4’

by Iain Maloney

Contributing Writer

“Speculative Japan 4” is the latest in Kumamoto-based Kurodahan Press’ mission to bring the best of Japanese science fiction and fantasy to the English-speaking world.

Speculative Japan 4, Edited by Edward Lipsett.
272 pages
KURODAHAN PRESS, Science Fiction.

Readers of the series’ first three installments will welcome more translated work by the likes of Ryo Hanmura, Sayuri Ueda and Shinji Kaijo as well as newcomers to the series such as Takako Takahashi and Miekichi Suzuki.

The title is perhaps a touch misleading, since “speculative fiction” doesn’t really do justice to the vast array of genres on display. Ken Asamatsu’s “Genesis: Dark Birth — Shining Death” is firmly in the horror camp, while Kaijo’s “Pearls for Mia” — which gives its name to the collection’s subtitle — and Hori Akira’s “Encounters on the Solar Wind” are classic sci-fi. True speculative fiction is notable in its absence, but the spread of genres means there is something for almost every taste.

“Pearls for Mia” is one of the stand-out stories, almost Arthur C. Clarke-esque in its romantic use of the scientific nuances of slowing down time. Ueda’s excellent “Vermilion” is a tantalizing glimpse into a world where humans and supernatural beings live side by side, one I could have spent far longer exploring. Perhaps the weirdest piece is Osamu Makino’s “Dancing Babylon,” which comes across like the shared fever dream of Franz Kafka, Alasdair Gray and Chuck Palahniuk.

Not all the stories pull their weight, but there is enough work by outstanding writers and skilled translators to put this collection on any SF/fantasy/horror fan’s reading list.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Victims of the Aum sarin attacks receive treatment in front of Tsukiji Station in Tokyo, March 20, 1995.
Haruki Murakami's 'Underground' still holds chilling lessons about Japan
Subterranean settings are staples in the fiction of Haruki Murakami — most notably in "The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle" and "Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World." Perhaps the bestse...
'The Journey': Jiro Osaragi depicts a society coming to grips with defeat and occupation
"The Journey" is a morality tale set in Japan just after the American Occupation in which American social influences — materialism and goal-oriented pursuits — are depicted as causin...
Yubitsume: A yakuza explains how he cut off his little finger.
'Yakuza Tattoo': Inside the secretive world of the yakuza's tattoos
Preserved in a glass jar on a wooden table is a fingertip. The skin is oddly translucent and the nail slightly discolored, the kind of bruised, off-green you'd associate with trapping your finge...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , , ,