French actor Gerard Depardieu faces rape probe, denies wrongdoing
Gerard Depardieu waves as he arrives during a red carpet event for the movie 'Novecento — Atto Primo' at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, last September. | ALESSANDRO BIANCHI / VIA REUTERS

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces rape probe, denies wrongdoing

Reuters

PARIS – Gerard Depardieu is being investigated by the Paris prosecutor over accusations of rape and sexual assault, a judicial source said — though the French actor denied any wrongdoing, his lawyer said.

“I can confirm a complaint was registered on Aug. 27 in the jurisdiction of the Aix-en-Provence prosecutor. The case was passed on to the Paris prosecutor,” the source said.

A lawyer for Depardieu dismissed the accusations.

“Gerard Depardieu denies any wrongdoing. He will cooperate in the investigation and will answer questions,” Herve Temime told BFM television.

One of France’s most prolific actors, Depardieu has taken part in about 170 movies in his career and gained international recognition in 1990 after starring in the English language comedy “Green Card.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

'Crazy Rich Asians' draws in viewers who rarely go to the movies
When "Crazy Rich Asians" surpassed expectations and grabbed the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, the film also pulled off another surprising feat: It put Asians of a certain ag...
An advertisement near Shibuya Station promotes a video recording of Namie Amuro's last music tour, which hit stores Wednesday.
Retiring star Namie Amuro's DVD hits stores after securing 1.1 million pre-orders
With about half a month left before the Sept. 16 retirement of pop singer Namie Amuro, a video recording of her last tour, both on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, hit the stores Wednesday, having first drawn...
People wait in line outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History where the late singer Aretha Franklin will lie in state for two days of public viewing in Detroit Tuesday.
Dolled-up diva in gold casket as fans mourn Aretha Franklin at gospel-infused public viewing
The regal presence Aretha Franklin exuded in life was captured at her viewing on Tuesday, with the late Queen of Soul in a gold-plated casket dressed completely in red, including high-heeled pumps,...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gerard Depardieu waves as he arrives during a red carpet event for the movie 'Novecento — Atto Primo' at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, last September. | ALESSANDRO BIANCHI / VIA REUTERS

, ,