What do cookie decorating, lesbian cinema and Roger Fry’s theory of art have in common?

That sounds like the set-up to a weird joke, but the answer is that they were all recent presentation topics at Tokyo Humanities Cafe, a free quarterly event held in Ryozan Park Cafe in Sugamo. Conducted in English, THC meetups consist of four speakers from the world of the humanities sharing a 15-minute presentation on their research or passion, a setup similar to a TED Talk or Pecha-Kucha Night.

THC is organized by two professors, Alex Watson of Meiji University and Laurence Williams of Sophia University, both of whom specialize in 18th— and 19th-century English literature.