An Instagram “bookfluencer” and professional translator for over 10 years, Yuki Tejima ’s love of books was, strangely enough, a hurdle to working in literary translation.

Born in Tokyo and raised in Los Angeles, the bilingual Tejima has mastery of both English and Japanese and had years of translation experience in various media such as TV and film. But she was still hesitant when it came to books.

“I've done almost every other kind of translation possible, but literature was out for me because of how much I love books,” Tejima says. “It was an untouchable thing. I was too scared to do it.”