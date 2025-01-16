January is a tough month for many in Japan. The cold can bring anyone down, and the other side of the holiday season can make for some lonely moments. So, in the spirit of the old hit song “Put On a Happy Face,” this smiling girl is here to help.

Paprika is her name and just looking at her ever-smiling face, wreathed in fluff, reminiscent of the roaring ’20s and dancers bedecked in feathers, should put a smile on yours. Always happy, always smiling — that’s Paprika.

While she doesn’t get along with other dogs, Paprika adores humans and will happily be the star of your household. | Courtesy of Sakura Nishitaki

Given up by an elderly owner, Paprika is now 9 years old, and her absolute love of food has turned her, in the words of one ARK staffer, from a “skinny ragamuffin to a curvy girl.” And she’s more adorable than ever, now tipping the scale at just over 14 kilograms.

She isn’t too fond of other dogs and would be best off as the only one in a household. Paprika is, after all, a star. Her big brown eyes are also guaranteed to warm your heart, no matter what’s getting you down.