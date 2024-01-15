The unusually named Wannabe came to ARK over a year ago when his former owner moved to a place that didn’t allow dogs. He’s 10 years old and has a lovely personality. He’s easy-going and loves people as well as getting attention and cuddles.

Wannabe is also very photogenic and just plum adorable. Tipping the scales at just over 15 kilograms, he’s rather plump and is currently on a diet. As you might suspect, Wannabe has an insatiable appetite — a tasty snack coming his way will always put Wannabe in a good mood.

This dashing pup is a little nervous when meeting new people, but he’ll soon let you into his inner circle. And though Wannabe may require a bit of patience at times, it’s part of his charm. In fact, since he really is such a good little dog, the only thing he really wants to be is yours!