It’s April 22, the first day of Tokyo Rainbow Pride (TRP), and I feel like Zsa Zsa Gabor as I pull up to Yoyogi Park in a taxi cab (no train for this queen!) in full drag. It’s already 3 p.m. I woke up late and it takes me around three hours to get in costume as my drag alter ego, Le Horla.
I’m in a bit of a rush to get to Pride, specifically to catch a friend’s performance on the main stage. Stepping out of the cab, I look left; I look right.
“Ah! There’s Matt!”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.