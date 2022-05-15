Hokuro was first featured in the Adopt Me! section of The Japan Times in late November 2018. They were dark times, she’d lost her home due to an unanticipated rental breach of contract.
At long last, however, she has found a new home in Osaka and is not expecting to get the boot anytime soon. Hisae Takahashi and her husband, Satoru, adopted Hokuro along with another cat named Kinpira, who’d been dumped at a school as a tiny kitten. That cat was also featured in Adopt Me! in early 2020.
